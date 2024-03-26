Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Soubin Shahir's Movie Online

Manjummel Boys OTT Release: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform

In the latest updates, it has been confirmed that "Manjummel Boys" is set to begin its digital streaming journey on Disney Plus Hotstar starting on April 5th. This news comes as a delight to fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the film's availability on the digital platform. With its upcoming release on Disney Plus Hotstar, audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy the captivating tale of "Manjummel Boys" from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for further details and mark your calendars for April 5th to experience this highly acclaimed film on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.