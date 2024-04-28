Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch The Blockbuster Survival Drama Online

Manjummel Boys OTT Release: The eagerly awaited Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

"Manjummel Boys," produced by Soubin Shahir's Parava Films, has garnered considerable buzz as one of the year's most eagerly anticipated Malayalam releases. Following its theatrical debut, "Manjummel Boys" turned into a blockbuster success both in Kerala and beyond.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala embarked on a trip to the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, one of the young men accidentally fell into a deep cave. "Manjummel Boys" narrates the brave journey of the remaining friends as they strive to rescue him.

