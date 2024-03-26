Manjummel Boys OTT Release: Unveiling The Truth Behind The Buzz; Here's The Probable Debut Date

Manjummel Boys OTT Release: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Clarification On Manjummel Boys' OTT Release Rumours

In response to the speculation circulating on social media platforms about the OTT release of 'Manjummel Boys,' film industry tracker AB George has provided a clarification. Contrary to the rumours suggesting that the film would be available for streaming on April 5th, the producers have deemed this claim false. Instead, it is anticipated that the release of 'Manjummel Boys' on OTT platforms will likely take place in May 2024. This clarification offers insights for eager fans who have been anticipating the digital release of the film, indicating a later timeframe than initially rumoured.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.