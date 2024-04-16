Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Gross Collection Update: Soubin's Film Hits Record-breaking ₹235.56 Crore

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The eagerly awaited Malayalam movie "Manjummel Boys," featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, released in cinemas on February 22, 2024. Subsequently, the Telugu-dubbed rendition of the film was launched on April 6th.

Advertisement

"Manjummel Boys," produced by Soubin Shahir under his own production house, Parava Films, has attracted considerable anticipation as one of the highly anticipated releases in Malayalam cinema this year.

Advertisement