Famous Indian actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen was recently found dead at his flat in Chennai today (July 15) morning. He was 69. The reason behind his death is still unknown. Let us tell you, he was last seen in Mammootty's film CB15 The Brain which was released earlier this year.
Actor-Director Pratap Pothen Found Dead At His Apartment In Chennai
For the unversed, Pratap Pothen had acted in more than 100 films. He had predominantly worked in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. Pratap was married to actress Raadhika Sarathkumar in 1985. The couple later got separated in 1986. Later, he got married to Amala Satyanath but they too got separated in 2012.
Talking about his notable work, Pratap Pothen had worked in films such as Thakara, Chamaram, 22 Female Kottayam and many others. In 1985, he won a National Award for directing the film Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai.
His last film Barroz starring Mohanlal is yet to be released.
May his soul rest in peace!
