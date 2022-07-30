Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday (July 29) according to the film industry sources. The details regarding the cause of his death are not known. The funeral will reportedly held on Saturday.
Angamaly Diaries Actor Sarath Chandran Found Dead At 37
Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from Angamaly Diaries on his Facebook account and wrote "RIP Brother.... 😭 #Sarath."
Sarath is survived by his parents who hails from Piravom and his wife Leela. Shyam Chandran is his brother.
Hailing from Kochi, the 37-year-old actor previously worked in an IT firm. He worked as a dubbing artist in films before debuting as an actor with the movie Aneesya. He shot into prominence with his film Angamaly Diaries and worked in popular films like Koode and Oru Mexican Aparatha to name a few.
