Anjali Menon's Wonder Women Nudges On Linguistic Conflict, Goes Viral On Social Media

Anjali Menon's recent movie Wonder Women has been creating ripples since its announcement. The name of the project was revealed by the lead actors in a unique way that attracted criticism on social media.

Her movies talk boldly about subjects that were never looked upon. She is also instrumental in finding the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) that supports women working in the cinema industry, especially the Malayalam industry.

Anjali Menon is a Malayalam director and screenplay writer, known for her cult classics that gives importance to the lead woman and the importance of her relationships. Her movies include Ustaad Hotel, Bangalore days, and Koode.

Ever since the movie has created hype and it was released on Sony Liv as a direct OTT release.

The movie talks about pregnant women who meet in a neonatal center and their emotional roller coaster ride.

The movie received mixed emotions on the internet. While few commended the director's take, few ridiculed the idea and screenplay.

Furthermore, a scene in particular from the movie has been going viral.

In the scene, a lady hailing from the Northern part of India tells Nadiya who happens to be a neonatal coach, to teach in Hindi since she can't understand English. Meanwhile, another character says that she can't understand Hindi, to which the former claims that Hindi is our national language.

Then comes the third lady who argues that neither Hindi nor English are national languages, they are one of the official languages.

In the end, the North Indian woman gets convinced and says that she knows a bit of 'Madrasi', to which another woman clarifies that there are a lot of languages in south India and adds there isn't any such language called Madrasi.

Though this scene seems to bring out humor at first instance, it sadly is our reality. As the scene goes viral on social media, it has created differences of opinion. There seems to be a divided response on the internet regarding this scene.