Aparna Balamurali Replaces Manju Warrier In Kaapa: Read Details Inside

Kaapa, the highly anticipated project started rolling recently, and Manju Warrier was expected to play one of the leads in the film. But now, the reports suggest that the lady superstar has backed out from the project owing to her busy schedule. As per the latest updates, National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali has now replaced Manju Warrier in Kaapa.

Initially, the multi-starrer was supposed to start rolling in May this year, and Manju was expected to finish her portions in the first schedule itself. But Kaapa got delayed due to conflicts regarding its director, which made it impossible for the lady superstar to shoot for the project, as she got busy with the shooting of AK 62, the upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer.