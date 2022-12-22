LATEST Malayalam Shows TRP Ratings: Santhwanam or Kudumbavilakku, Which Daily Soap Topped Charts?

If you are a fan of Santhwanam, it is time for you to rejoice, as it has taken the first position in the list. However, all these top shows’ ratings are reduced as compared to what they had last week. Nevertheless, dive in and take a look at the detailed report on the TRP ratings of the Malayalam series in the TV channel, Asianet.

According to reports, Santhwanam has topped the chart by scoring 14.20 TRP. Though it has topped the list, the series has gone down a bit as it had a rating of 15.00 last week. Kudumbavilakku has taken the second position by having a TRP rate of 12.80. It has also come down as compared to its previous week’s rating of 13.60.

Mounaragam stands in the third position with a rating of 12.80. Last week, the series had a TRP rating of 13.20.

Ammayariyathe is the fourth most-watched movie of the week with a rating of 12.00 as compared to last week’s 13.20. The fifth position has been taken by Nammal with a rating of 8.50. Last week, the series had 8.80 rating. With a rating of 8.30, Koodevide is at the sixth position. Last week, it had a rating of 8.40.

Advertisement

The seventh and eighth positions are taken by Sasneham and Paadatha Painkili with 8.00 and 4.60 ratings respectively. Last week, the shows scored 8.40 and 4.20 ratings, respectively. The nineth position has been taken by Thoovalsparsham, which has a rating of 3.40 this week. Last week, the series had 3.70 rating. Lastly, Palunku, with 2.60 rating has taken the tenth position. The show’s rating last week was 2.50.