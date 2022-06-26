Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Ronson Vincent Evicted From The Show

Earlier, it was reported that Ronson Vincent and Dhanya Mary Varghese was evicted from the show after they received the least number of votes in last week's voting results. But later, it was revealed only Ronson was eliminated from the Mohanlal show, while Dhanya was saved. However, the sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 suggest that there will be another eviction that might happen in the upcoming weekend.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the most popular reality show in the Malayalam television industry has had yet another elimination. As per the latest updates, Ronson Vincent has been eliminated from the Mohanlal show. Thus, Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 house is left with 6 more contestants.

To the unversed, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is now entering its final week, with only five contestants left inside the house. Dhanya Mary Varghese, Bleslee, Dilsha Prasannan, Sooraj Thelakkad, Lakshmi Priya, and Riyas Salim are the contestants who are still a part of the Mohanlal show. Meanwhile, some unconfirmed reports suggest that some of the evicted contestants might make a comeback to the show soon.

Initially, it was expected that one contestant will get evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 this weekend, followed by another eviction that might happen by next mid-week. However, the makers decided to let go of two contestants together, due to undisclosed reasons. Now, all the evictions will only happen in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, which is slated to happen next weekend.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the fourth edition of the popular reality show was launched in March, this year. Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar returned as the host of this season as well. The show garnered attention with its "new normal" theme, and emerged as the first Malayalam reality show to bring the LGBTQ+ community to the forefront. Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 is aired on Asianet and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.