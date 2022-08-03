Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Fame Blesslee To Make His Acting Debut Soon: Reports

Blesslee, one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, is all set to make his acting debut. The young musician, who was the first runner-up of the Mohanlal show, has bagged a key role in a prestigious upcoming project. The exciting news was revealed by Blesslee himself, at a public event recently.

The Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 fame recently attended an inauguration event at Pathanapuram, Kerala. While interacting with the audiences, Blesslee revealed that he has been offered a role in a big project. He added that it is truly a dream-come-true offer, but did not divulge further details of the project.