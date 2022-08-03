Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Fame Blesslee To Make His Acting Debut Soon: Reports

Blesslee, one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, is all set to make his acting debut. The young musician, who was the first runner-up of the Mohanlal show, has bagged a key role in a prestigious upcoming project. The exciting news was revealed by Blesslee himself, at a public event recently.
The Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 fame recently attended an inauguration event at Pathanapuram, Kerala. While interacting with the audiences, Blesslee revealed that he has been offered a role in a big project. He added that it is truly a dream-come-true offer, but did not divulge further details of the project.
However, Blesslee revealed that he is growing hair and beard for his character in the project, and will appear in a new look. The musician also confirmed that the project will be officially announced very soon. Along with the film offers, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 contestant is now also receiving offers to participate in stage shows, which was always a dream for him.
Blesslee, who is a lyricist and musician, had gained a massive fan following with his stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam 4. The youngster garnered the attention of audiences with his unique personality, philosophies, and views on life. His game strategies too earned wide recognition. However, Blesslee was heavily criticised by the Bigg Boss Malayalam audiences for constantly trying to establish a love angle with season winner Dilsha Prasannan, despite her clearly rejecting his proposal.