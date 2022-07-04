Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Winner: Dilsha Prasannan Takes Home The Trophy

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the celebrated reality show had its grand finale on July 3, Sunday. Dilsha Prasannan, the popular contestant emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 and took home the trophy. Thus, Dilsha Prasannan has also emerged as the first-ever female contestant to win the Mohanlal show.

In the grand finale which was held on Sunday, the actress-dancer lifted the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 trophy and took home a cash prize worth Rs. 50 Lakh. Young musician Muhammed Diligent Blesslee and social media influencer Riyas Salim emerged as the first and second runners-up of the Mohanlal show.