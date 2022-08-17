From the first look poster, it is evident that the B Unnikrishnan directorial is going to be an action-packed cop film. Mammootty is said to be playing the titular character Christopher, a police officer. The film's tagline says "Biography of a vigilante cop", thus hinting that the film is going to be a different experience for the audiences.

Mammootty and director B Unnikrishnan's highly anticipated cop film has finally got its title. The official first look and title poster of the project were revealed by the megastar and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan on social media, on the special occasion of Chingam 1. The Mammootty starrer has been titled Christopher, and the first look poster of the film looks highly promising.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is all excited about his father Mammootty's new film, released the first look poster on his social media handles and wrote: "Presenting to you Christopher. Directed by B Unnikrishnan and written by Udayakrishna, the movie stars none other than my biggest hero in the titular role. Wishing the entire team all the best. #mydaddystrongest #fanboyfirst #Christopherthemovie"

The shooting of Christopher, which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, is progressing at the various locations of Ernakulam and Vandiperiyar. Uday Krishna, the Pulimurugan fame writer has penned the script for the cop film, thus marking his reunion with the filmmaker after Mohanlal's Aaraattu.

The B Unnikrishnan directorial reportedly features Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Amala Paul as the female leads. Vinay Rai, the popular Tamil actor makes his Malayalam debut as the lead antagonist of the Mammootty starrer. Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Abraham, and so on appear in the supporting roles.

Justin Varghese is composing the songs and original score. Faiz Siddik is the director of photography. Manoj handles the editing and Supreme Sundar handles the stunt choreography. Christopher, which is being planned as a Christmas 2022 release, is bankrolled by RD Illuminations.