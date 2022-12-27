Dileep, Kavya Madhavan Are All Smiles As They Walk Hand-In-Hand In the Wedding Of Saji Nanthyattu’s Son

Malayalam film producer Saji Nanthyattu’s son got married recently, which was attended by several celebrities. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan also attended the after-party of the wedding, which happened on the evening of the wedding. The couple was seen flashing their infectious smile while making an appearance hand-in-hand. While Dileep was seen dapper in a dark blue shirt and pants, Kavya Madhavan looked elegant and gorgeous in a black Anarkali set.

And Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are not the only celebrities to take part in the wedding. Other Mollywood celebrities including the likes of Unni Mukundan, Anju Kurian, Vijay Babu, Lishoy, and Spadikam George, among others were present at the event. Dileep's brother Anoop was also seen in some of the photos from the wedding that surfaced online.

In case you didn’t know, Saji Nanthyattu has helmed several successful films in Mollywood including Five Fingers, which featured Kunchacko Boban and Karthika in the lead roles. He is also known for helming Prithviraj Sukumaran and Navya Nayar’s hit movie Calendar.

On the work front, Dileep was recently busy with the filming of Bandra, which is being directed by Arun Gopy. Touted to be an action thriller, the upcoming movie has Tamannaah Bhatia playing the leading lady. The film is expected to hit the big screens in the first half of 2023.

Kavya Madhavan, on the other hand, has been away from films. She often makes appearances appears on stepdaughter Meenakshi’s social media posts. She recently made the headlines when Meenakshi wished on her birthday with a lovely picture.