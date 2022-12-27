Mollywood’s star couple Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have never failed to grab the attention whenever they make public appearances. And it was no different when the couple took part in a star kid’s wedding cerebration. Their photos from the wedding took over the internet as soon as they first surfaced and the internet can’t keep calm! Read on to know everything about it.
Dileep, Kavya Madhavan Are All Smiles As They Walk Hand-In-Hand In the Wedding Of Saji Nanthyattu’s Son
Malayalam film producer Saji Nanthyattu’s son got married recently, which was attended by several celebrities. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan also attended the after-party of the wedding, which happened on the evening of the wedding. The couple was seen flashing their infectious smile while making an appearance hand-in-hand. While Dileep was seen dapper in a dark blue shirt and pants, Kavya Madhavan looked elegant and gorgeous in a black Anarkali set.
And Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are not the only celebrities to take part in the wedding. Other Mollywood celebrities including the likes of Unni Mukundan, Anju Kurian, Vijay Babu, Lishoy, and Spadikam George, among others were present at the event. Dileep's brother Anoop was also seen in some of the photos from the wedding that surfaced online.
In case you didn’t know, Saji Nanthyattu has helmed several successful films in Mollywood including Five Fingers, which featured Kunchacko Boban and Karthika in the lead roles. He is also known for helming Prithviraj Sukumaran and Navya Nayar’s hit movie Calendar.
On the work front, Dileep was recently busy with the filming of Bandra, which is being directed by Arun Gopy. Touted to be an action thriller, the upcoming movie has Tamannaah Bhatia playing the leading lady. The film is expected to hit the big screens in the first half of 2023.
Kavya Madhavan, on the other hand, has been away from films. She often makes appearances appears on stepdaughter Meenakshi’s social media posts. She recently made the headlines when Meenakshi wished on her birthday with a lovely picture.
- Actress Assault Case: Former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha Says Dileep Is Not Involved In The Case
- Kavya Madhavan Grilled By Crime Branch On Actress Assault Case: Denies Her Involvement In The Conspiracy
- Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Arrested Over Manju Warrier's Complaint: Reports
- Kerala High Court Declines To Quash Murder Conspiracy Case Against Actor Dileep Or Transfer It To CBI
- Actress Assault Case: Kavya Madhavan Will Not Be Questioned Today
- Actress Abduction Case: Dileep's Wife Kavya Madhavan To Be Interrogated By Crime Branch
- Actress Assault Case: Crime Branch Claims Dileep Deleted Chat History With 12 Contacts
- Actress Assault Case: Survivor Requests Bar Council To Take Action Against Dileep's Lawyers
- Actress Assault Case: Former Top Cop Says There Was Pressure From The Film Industry
- Actress Assault Case: Kavya Madhavan Likely To Be Summoned By Probe Team
- Bhavana Menon Attends IFFK Inaugural Ceremony; Audience Welcome The Actress With A Huge Applause!
- KPAC Lalitha's Demise: The Veteran Actress Had Revealed How Dileep Helped When Her Family Was In Debt