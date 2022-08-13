Drishyam 3: Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Reveal A Massive Update On Chingam 1?

The grapevine suggests that Jeethu Joseph recently narrated the story idea of Drishyam 3 to Mohanlal, and the superstar is highly impressed. The final installment of the franchise is expected to be titled Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports so far.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are reportedly all set to make a major announcement. If the reports are to be believed, the superstar and hitmaker might officially launch the third and final installment of the Drishyam franchise, which has been titled Drishyam 3. The massive update is expected to be out on August 17, Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1.

Earlier in an interview, director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that he already has an idea for the climax of Drishyam 3. But the filmmaker stated that he is yet to develop the entire story for the Mohanlal. He had also added that Drishyam 2 might not happen anytime soon, as he is yet to finish the shooting of Ram. But now, the grapevine suggests that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are keen to go on floors with Drishyam 3, soon.

After the massive success of Drishyam 2, many theories had surfaced online regarding the third installment of Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's famous movie franchise. It was even rumoured that megastar Mammootty might join the third part of the franchise, and play the investigation officer who finally manages to unsolve the mystery of Georgekutty and his family. However, director Jeethu rubbished the rumours, and confirmed that Mammootty is not a part of Drishyam 3.

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are currently busy with the final schedule shooting of Ram, their highly anticipated film. The shooting of the realistic action thriller was recently resumed in the UK. As per the reports, the actor-director duo is planning to wrap up the shooting of Ram, which is a two-part film, by October this year.