Dulquer Salmaan Is Fed Up With Romantic Hero Image, Confirms That His Next Is An Action Film

Interestingly, the actor revealed that he is fed up with his romantic hero image, and wants to break away from it. Dulquer Salmaan also revealed that Sita Ramam is going to be his last romantic film for the time being, to the much surprise of his fans and followers. However, his revelation has totally excited the film fanatics, who have been waiting for the actor to explore his range.

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to release his much-awaited Pan-Indian project, Sita Ramam on August 5, this year. The charming actor is currently busy with the promotional activities of the film. During one of such events, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his highly celebrated romantic hero image, and his take on love stories.

The pan-Indian star also revealed that his next couple of films belongs to the mass, action genres. Even though Dulquer Salmaan does not divulge much details regarding the project, it has been confirmed that his next Malayalam outing King Of Kotha, is going to be an out-and-out action film. During the Sita Ramam event, the actor also confirmed that he is doing two straight Tamil films back-to-back, very soon.

As per the reports, Dulquer Salmaan is planning to kickstart the shooting of his next Tamil outing in a few days, before making a comeback to Malayalam cinema. If things go as planned, the shooting of the untitled project will be wrapped in a single schedule. After finishing this project, he will start shooting for another upcoming Tamil project, which will also be finished in a short period.

King Of Kotha, which is expected to be Dulquer Salmaan's next outing in Malayalam, is expected to start rolling once the actor wraps up these two Tamil projects. In that case, the project which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, will start rolling In October or November, this year. The major portions of the film, which is being made on a massive budget, will be shot in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu.