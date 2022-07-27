Dulquer Salmaan is unarguably at the top of his game, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. However, the audiences are still eagerly waiting for the young star to share the screen with his legendary father, megastar Mammootty. In a recent interview, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about sharing the screen with Mammootty.

When he was asked about his plans of doing a film with his father, the megastar, the pan-Indian star revealed that he is always ready for it. "My father has to take a decision on whether the two of us should do a film together, or not. I am always ready to work with him, whichever language it is in. In fact, I have already asked him too, and I am waiting for his decision," revealed Dulquer Salmaan.