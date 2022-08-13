According to the latest updates, the young crowd-puller is joining hands with debutant director Praveen Chandran for the project, which is tentatively titled DQ 36. The grapevine also suggests that the project, which is scripted by Deepu Pradeep, might get titled Vilasini Memorial. The sources close to the project suggest that it is a comedy entertainer that is set in a small town.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release, Sita Ramam. The pan-Indian star is now all set to kickstart his upcoming projects in Malayalam and Tamil. As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan's next project in the Malayalam film industry is a comedy entertainer.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan, the project will also feature Soubin Shahir and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. If the reports are to be believed, DQ 36 might start rolling on August 17, Wednesday, on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1, the Malayalam new year. The makers are reportedly planning to complete the shooting of the film, in a 45-days-long single schedule. DQ 36 is produced by Dulquer Salmaan himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films.

Coming to Dulquer Salmaan's acting career, the actor has some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including King Of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam, and the Bollywood film Chup. Earlier, it was reported that the charming actor will soon kickstart the shooting of his next outing in Tamil. But the latest updates suggest that he is doing a Malayalam film instead.

King Of Kotha, which is touted to be an action thriller, marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Othiram Kadakam, which is helmed by Soubin Shahir, will mark the actor's second collaboration with the actor-director. More updates on the pan-Indian star's upcoming projects are expected to be out soon.