However, Dulquer Salmaan's close friends and colleagues from the industry including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nazriya Fahadh, and others wished him with special posts made on their respective social media handles. Have a look...

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming pan-Indian actor celebrated his 36th birthday today. As per the reports, Dulquer Salmaan had an intimate birthday celebration with his family and close friends at his Kochi residence. Even though it was expected that the actor might some major announcements regarding his upcoming projects on this special occasion, it hasn't happened so far.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker shared a lovely picture with Dulquer Salmaan on his official social media handles and wrote: "Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever! 🤗❤️ @dqsalmaan"

The Sita Ramam actor replied to Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday wishes with a comment that reads: "P !!!!! Missed you guys tonight !!! Hope you're having the best time and taking that much needed break. Enjoy this holiday with the girls. See you real soon 🤗🤗❤️❤️"

Tovino Thomas

The Thallumala actor took to his official handles and shared a throwback with picture with Dulquer Salmaan, along with a sweet note. "Happy birthday brother!! Have a wonderful year ahead!! @dqsalmaan," reads Tovino Thomas's post. The birthday boy, on the other hand, replied: "Toviii !!! Thank youuuu 🤗🤗❤️❤️😘😘"