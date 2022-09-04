Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amaal On Her Birthday With An Adorable Post; See Pics

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is a complete family man. He is a doting husband to his wife Amaal Sufiya and makes sure that he expresses his love for her on all special occasions with adorable social media posts. Dulquer Salmaan took to his official handles on September 4, Sunday, and wished Amaal Sufiya who celebrated her birthday, with the sweetest post.

"Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday ! This marks a dozen that we've celebrated together. Where did all this time go ? I'm getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I'm constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me," wrote Dulquer Salmaan, who also shared some lovely stills with his gorgeous wife, on his official handles.