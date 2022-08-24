Gold, the highly anticipated upcoming film marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with director Alphonse Puthren. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, had garnered attention with its promising posters and teaser. As per the latest reports, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Gold are sold for a record price.

According to the sources close to Gold, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on September 8, Thursday, on the special occasion of Thiruvonam Day. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date officially. But, it has also been confirmed that the Alphonse Puthren directorial is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, just like his directorial debut, Neram.