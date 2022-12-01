Gold: Thanne Thanne Video Song Is Here & It's Fun

Alphonse Puthren's Gold releases today, and until last night there were no promotional videos released from the team. The team had released a few posters and an announcement video and that was it. Fans were expecting a trailer to drop but no announcements were made about it. And here we are, ready to walk into the theatres without seeing the trailer because it's Alphonse Puthren.

However, the team decided to surprise us and released a promo song last night, titled Thanne Thanne. The song features Prithiviraj Sukumaran and is a fun dance number. We see him with a group of dancers having fun to the peppy tune, much like the Pistah song from Neram where the entire crew was vibing to the music. Here it's a proper dance video and the outfits were cute and nice.

Rajesh Murugesan has composed the film's music as with the other two Alphonse Puthren films. I'm highly expecting a mellow romantic song from the film because personally, that's what I find most rewarding about Rajesh's music - the likes of Aluva Puzha and Malare from Premam, and Vaathil Melle from Neram.

Advertisement

Alphonse Puthren has shared on his social media a message to his fans to read before they watch the film.

"Neravum Premavum pole Goldum imperfect aanu...athukondu mikkavaarum ningalku Gold ishtepedaan saadhyatha ind. Naala Gold release aanu. Kandathinu shesham free aanengil ishtapettaalum ishtappettillengilum ennodu ningalude feedback thurannu parayane. First scenil thanne katha thudangum. Baakki njan paranju kolam aakkunnilla. Sorry for the delay from my side friends. Baakki ningalu kandittu para. 😃 😃 😃 😃"

The transcribed version of his message is as follows:

"Gold is imperfect just like Neram and Premam...and in spite of that, it's possible that you will like Gold. Gold releases tomorrow. If you are free, watch it, and whether you like the film or not kindly share your feedback. The story begins with the first scene onwards. I don't want to spoil the film by sharing anything more. Sorry for the delay from my side friends. Rest you watch and then tell me. 😃 😃 😃 😃"