Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Gets Amazing Response From OTT Fans: Creates Huge Buzz In Social Media!
Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran starrer Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Malayalam movie was released in theaters on October 28, 2022. The film was directed by Vipin Das. It is the most critically acclaimed Malayalam film released this year. The film was made at a cost of Rs.6 crores.
It was well received by fans from all walks of life, and has collected more than Rs.50 crores at the box office. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film's OTT release. In such a situation, the film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform on December 22, 2022. The film is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other languages.
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey surprises the OTT fans with its amazing screenplay perfectly blended with brilliant performances, unique background score and songs. People started sharing their opinion after watching the fantastic film in Hotstar. Twitter is full of reviews about Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Let's see some interesting Reviews from the OTT fans here:
Rajesh (Basil Joseph), a college dropout who owns a poultry farm, and Jaya (Darshana Rajendran), a college dropout, are arranged for marriage by the family. Proudly described by his mother as a hot-tempered man, Rajesh starts slapping Jaya in anger one fine day. He then takes her to a movie and a hotel to pacify her. Slapping, going to the movies and the hotel becomes the norm.
One day Jaya gets angry and starts retaliating against Rajesh. The story is about what happens when a woman retaliates against a man who keeps beating her. But the screenplay of this film is designed to increase the positive energy of those who watch it without crying.
Starting from the scene where Jaya calls her father in tears as she is unable to bear her husband's beating, ordering tea and saying that this is normal, to the family members who get angry when Jaya beats her husband, everyone brings the reality straight to the faces of the viewers.
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is the clear winner among all the Malayalam films released in the year 2022. People always celebrates such good contents with a neat presentation and they proved it again with this film. Hats Off to the creators of the blockbuster film!
- Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Minnal Murali Enters The Netflix Top 10 List Globally; Earns 'OTT Blockbuster' Status!
- Minnal Murali Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph Impress With This Entertaining Superhero Flick!
- Minnal Murali Twitter Review: Did Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph's Superhero Film Impress The Audience?
- Minnal Murali Streaming Date And Time On Netflix, Know All Details Here!
- Minnal Murali First Review Is Out: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph's Superhero Film Is A Winner!
- Minnal Murali Trailer: Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Film Promises To Be A Rip-Roaring Entertainer!
- Minnal Murali Release Date Out: Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Film To Hit Netflix On Christmas Eve!
- Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali To Get An OTT Release On Netflix: Reports
- Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali: Netflix Bags The OTT Rights; Project To Get Theatrical Release
- Minnal Murali Motion Poster Is Out; The Tovino Thomas Starrer To Get An Onam Release!