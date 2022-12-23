Kaapa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran Proves Again As A Mass Hero!

Kaapa has been made on an overall budget of Rs 10 Crores inclusive of promotions. Kaapa Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Collection is 3 Crore gross in Kerala and 5 Crore gross worldwide. Prithviraj Sukumaran's recent Kaduva had also opened at 3.5 Crores and Gold opened at 3.1 Crores. Kappa has collected 50 lakhs in advance booking at the box office. The film has been released on 250 screens in Kerala with 815 shows and 1350 screens worldwide inclusive of Tamil version. It has occupied 117 theatres in the Gulf countries. It should gross 20 Crores worldwide to be called a hit.

Kappa is a film based on the novella 'Shankhumukhi' written by GR Indugopan. It tells the story of the invisible underworld of Thiruvananthapuram city. Indu Gopan himself is preparing the screenplay of the film. Kappa also has the distinction of being the first film to be produced by FEFCA Writer's Union. The film is being produced by Writers Union in collaboration with the production company Theater of Dreams.