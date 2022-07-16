The trade experts suggest that the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has earned a gross collection of around Rs. 37.5 Crore at the worldwide box office, on the 9th day of its release. Kaduva had collected Rs. 35.26 Crore at the worldwide box office, in 8 days. The movie made Rs. 16.18 Crore from the Kerala box office, Rs. 1.83 Crore from the rest of India, and Rs. 17.25 Crore from the overseas centers, in 8 days.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's recently released actioner Kaduva has opened to positive reviews, and totally impressed the audiences who love mass action films. The movie, which is helmed by Shaji Kailas, is performing extremely well at the box office. When it completed the first 9 days of release, Kaduva is faring well at the box office and has earned blockbuster status.

Kaduva is expected to have a great second weekend at the theatres, especially in Kerala and UAE-GCC centers, thanks to the added additional shows. However, the next week is crucial for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, as it is yet to be seen how the film fares well on a weekday after the Bakrid season gets finished. If things go at the same rate, Kaduva will definitely enter the 50-Crore club of Malayalam cinema.

The Shaji Kailas directorial, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, is set in the Kottayam district of Kerala in the 1990s. Vivek Oberoi, the popular Bollywood actor appeared in the role of Joseph Chandy IPS, the lead antagonist in Kaduva, which is scripted by Jinu Abraham.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer features Janardhanan, Innocent, Baiju, Alencier Ley Lopez, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Nandu, Sudheer Karamana, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.