According to the trade experts, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer crossed the 15-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first weekend (4 days) of its release. Kaduva has reportedly made a total gross collection of around Rs. 12 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, within its first weekend of release. The movie has made around Rs. 3 Crore of gross collection from the rest of India and overseas centers.

Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer which hit the theatres on July 7, Thursday, has already earned superhit status. The Shaji Kailas directorial totally impressed the audiences, who were awaiting the return of mass cinema in Malayalam. As per the latest reports, Kaduva has now crossed the 15-Crore mark at the box office.

To the unversed, Kaduva hit the theatres in Kerala and overseas areas on July 7, Thursday. However, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film got released in the rest of India's theatres (including both Malayalam and other language versions), on July 8, Friday. Both the Malayalam version and other language versions of the Shaji Kailas project are reportedly performing equally well at the rest of India's box office.

The long weekend and Eid holidays have favoured Kaduva immensely at the box office. Despite Kerala experiencing heavy rains, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has been managing to perform exceedingly well at the box office, thanks to the positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity. If things go at the same rate, the Shaji Kailas directorial will soon emerge as one of the all-time highest grossers in Prithviraj's career.

Kaduva features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character of Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan, while Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi appears as antagonist Joseph Chandy IPS. Samyuktha Menon played the female lead in the Shaji Kailas directorial. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.