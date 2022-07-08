Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer which hit the theatres on July 7, Thursday, has been receiving positive responses from the audience. The action thriller marked the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas to Malayalam cinema. Kaduva is now performing exceedingly well at the box office and emerged as Prithviraj Sukumaran's biggest opener to date.
Kaduva Box Office Worldwide Collections Day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Gets A Fantastic Opening!
