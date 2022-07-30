Kaduva, the recent outing of Prithviraj Sukumaran has already earned blockbuster status at the box office. The action thriller, which is helmed by senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, is now all set for its grand ott release. As per the latest updates, Kaduva is getting released on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, on August 4, Thursday.

