Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer directed by senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, has already emerged as a massive success. However, a dialogue in Kaduva, which is directed towards the parent of a differently-abled child, played by Vivek Oberoi, hasn't gone well with a group of audiences. Now, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Shaji Kailas have apologized for the same.

To the unversed, Prithiviraj Sukumaran's character Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan advises Vivek Oberoi's character Joseph Chandy IPS, to quit all illegal activities. He says that such actions might not affect them, but their kids will have to pay a price, hinting at the differently-abled son of Joseph Chandy. This particular dialogue has hurt the sentiments of large group audiences, and the makers of Kaduva were criticised for the same.