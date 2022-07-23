The trade experts suggest that the Nivin Pauly starrer has managed to make a total gross collection of Rs. 1.5 Crore at the Kerala box office, with the first 2 days. Mahaveeryar has reportedly made a total gross collection of around Rs. 1.7 Crore within 2 days, at the worldwide box office. It is a disappointing performance indeed while considering Nivin Pauly's famous box office track record.

Mahaveeryar, the Nivin Pauly starrer which hit the theatres on July 21, Thursday, has opened to mixed reviews. The movie, which is helmed by Abrid Shine is getting rave reviews from a group of audiences, while the others have an exactly opposite opinion. On its second day at the box office, Mahaveeryar has witnessed a further dip in its collections.

The Saturday and Sunday collections are extremely crucial for Mahaveeryar, as it will decide the fate of the Abrid Shine directorial at the box office. If the project fails to perform well this weekend, it will be extremely difficult for the Nivin Pauly starrer to remain in the theatres for a longer period. The other releases that have been receiving excellent reviews might or might not affect the future performance of Mahaveeryar at the box office.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nivin Pauly appeared in the role of Apoornnanathan, a sage who connects past and present, in this time travel film. Asif Ali played a pivotal role in Mahaveeryar thus reuniting with Nivin Pauly after a long gap of 7 years. The project also marked Asif's first collaboration with director Abrid Shine.

The director himself has penned the script for the movie, which is based on M Mukundan's short story. The project features Lal, Lalu Alex, Shanvi Srivastava, Mallika Sukumaran, Siddique, Sudheer Karamana, Major Ravi, Vijay Menon, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Prajod Kalabhavan, and others in the pivotal roles. Mahaveeryar is jointly produced by Pauly Jr. Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.