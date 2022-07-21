The industry insiders, who attended the premiere show of the Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer, have been heaping praises on the team for the daring attempt. The reviews suggest that Mahaveeryar brings a never-seen-before theatrical experience for the Malayalam audiences, with its careful execution of the time-travel genre. Nivin Pauly's performance as Apoornanandan.

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer is finally getting its worldwide release today (July 21, Thursday). The project, which is helmed by photographer-turned-filmmaker Abrid Shine, is touted to be a fantasy drama. As per the latest updates, Mahaveeryar is getting great reviews after its premiere show, which happened last night.

"#Mahaveeryar is different and daring unique time travel flick, original and fresh in concept and execution by #AbridShine. It's a fantasy court room drama laced with black humour and relevant to today's social & political times. @NivinOfficial as Apoornandhan Swamy is fantastic!," reads the Twitter post by Sreedhar Pillai, the renowned film industry tracker, columnist, and tracker.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to leading man Nivin Pauly, he instantly decided to be a part of Mahaveeryar and produce the film, after he heard the story. The actor-producer stated that the Abrid Shine directorial is a time travel film that is made in a way that it reaches the common audiences in its true essence. Nivin Pauly believes that Mahaveeryar is a film that is the first of its kind.

Coming to the film, Asif Ali is appearing as a protagonist along with Nivin Pauly in Mahaveeryar, which is a two-hero film. Nivin is playing the role of a Sadhu named Apoornanandhan in the Abrid Shine directorial. Asif, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of a warrior, named Veerabhadran. From the trailer, it is evident that Mahaveeryar depicts the story of a forgotten kingdom, that gets stuck in the present timeline.