Mahaveeryar Trailer: Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali Promise A Unique, Fascinating Film

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Ahead of the film's release, the much-awaited official trailer of the Abird Shine directorial was revealed on social media. The Mahaveeryar trailer hints that the Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer is going to be a unique, fascinating film.

The 2.27 minutes long official trailer of Mahaveeryar hints that the Abrid Shine directorial is a fantasy film that deals with two different timelines, and possibly a time-travel story. Nivin Pauly appears as a saint in the film, while Asif Ali is seen in the role of a man who belongs to a forgotten kingdom. The trailer also hints that Mahaveeryar is going to be a fine film when it comes to the technical aspects.

Watch the Mahaveeryar trailer here:

Both Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali are seen in entirely different get-ups in the trailer, which depicts a courtroom scene. From the trailer, it is evident that the Abrid Shine directorial revolves around a few individuals from a forgotten kingdom who gets stuck in the modern timeline. However, the Mahaveeryar trailer does not reveal anything about the storyline.