Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starrer has finally hit the theatres today (July 21, Thursday). The movie, which is touted to be a fantasy drama, marks Nivin Pauly's come back to the theatres after a long gap of over 3 years. Mahaveeryar also marks the actor's third collaboration with director Abird Shine.

The first reviews of the fantasy drama suggest that the makers have crafted a highly enjoyable time travel film, which is the first of its kind in Malayalam cinema. Nivin Pauly, who has played the role of a sage named Apoornanandan in Mahaveeryar, is also receiving excellent reviews for his performance.