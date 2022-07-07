Popular Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in a POCSO case for allegedly flashing at two children here, police said. The police registered a case based on the complaint of their parents that an unidentified person, who came in a black colour car, had behaved indecently towards the two minors in a nearby park on July 4.
Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Held In POCSO Case
During the investigation, police examined CCTV visuals of the area and managed to find the car and finally came to know that it was owned by Ravi. "The complainant children identified the accused. The FIR was registered and he was taken to court," a police officer said here.
Various sections of the POCSO Act including Section 11 (1) and 12 have been slapped against the 46-year-old actor. Earlier, he was booked in a POCSO case in 2016.
