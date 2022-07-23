According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Malayankunju has made a decent opening collection at the box office by making a gross collection of around Rs. 2 Crore on its release day. Even though the survival drama had a slow start at the box office with below-average advance booking rates and low audience rush.

Malayankunju, the survival drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, hit the theatres on July 22, Friday. The project, which is helmed by Sajimon Prabhakaran and scripted by Mahesh Narayanan, has opened to highly positive reviews. As per the latest updates, Malayankunju is also off to a good start at the box office.

But things changed after the first show, as the Fahadh Faasil starrer started receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics. From the matinee show, Malayankunju has been witnessing a decent audience rush, which resulted in getting a good start at the box office. The first and second shows especially were great in most of Kerala and overseas releasing centers.

If things go at the same rate, Malayankunju will definitely have an excellent first weekend at the box office. The word-of-mouth publicity and great reviews are playing in favour of this Sajimon Prabhakaran, which was released without a massive prerelease hype despite having a highly promising star cast and crew. But, the exceptionally positive response that the film has been receiving is compensating for it.

Fahadh Faasil played the central character Anil aka Ani Kuttan, a mechanic in the film, which marked his reunion with director Mahesh Narayanan. Malayankunju which is bankrolled by veteran filmmaker Fazil, features an extensive star cast including Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Arjun Ashokan, Deepak Parambol, Arjun Ashokan, Johny Antony, and others appeared in the supporting roles.