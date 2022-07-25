According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 5.5 Crore from the Kerala box office alone. So, it is also confirmed that Malayankunju had a fantastic first Sunday at the theatres, which was even bigger than its opening day collection. The movie has made a gross collection of Rs. 6 Crore at the worldwide box office.

Malayankunju, the Fahadh Faasil starring survival drama is on its way to earning superhit status at the box office. The movie, which is helmed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, is receiving immense love from the audience. When it completed the first weekend (3 days), Malayankunju reportedly crossed the 6-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

As per the reports, the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is also performing exceptionally well at the UAE-GCC box office, thus emerging as the biggest grosser of this weekend. With the fantastic weekend collection, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has cemented its position as the box office winner of last week's releases. If things go at the same rate, Malayankunju will soon emerge as one of the biggest box office successes of 2022, so far.

To the unversed, the Fahadh Faasil starrer made a slow start at the box office, with a disappointing first show response. But things changed after the first show, as the Fahadh Faasil-starrer started receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics. From the matinee show, Malayankunju has been witnessing a decent audience rush, which resulted in getting a good start at the box office.

Fahadh Faasil played the central character Anil AKA Ani Kuttan, a mechanic in the film, which marked his reunion with director Mahesh Narayanan. Malayankunju which is bankrolled by veteran filmmaker Fazil, features an extensive star cast including Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Arjun Ashokan, Deepak Parambol, Arjun Ashokan, Johny Antony, and others in the supporting roles.