Malayankunju: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer To Go The OTT Way?

If the rumours are to be believed, Malayankunju might get a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, this Onam season. In that case, the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial will mark the actor's fourth direct OTT release in Malayalam, in a row. The National award-winner's last Malayalam theatrical release was Trance, which hit the screens before Covid.

Malayankunju, the much-awaited that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is now nearing the final stages of its post-production. The project, which marks the directorial debut of senior associate director Sajimon Prabhakaran, is touted to be a survival drama. As per the latest reports, the Fahadh Faasil starrer might go the OTT way.

Advertisement Advertisement

Malayankunju marks Fahadh Faasil's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned editor-filmmaker. To the unversed, Mahesh has penned the script for the project and has also handled both the editing and cinematography of the survival drama. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the veteran filmmaker and Fahadh's father, Fazil.

As reported earlier, legendary musician AR Rahman is making a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema with Malayankunju. The Oscar award winner has composed the songs and original score for the survival drama, which marks his first collaboration with Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the team. AR Rahman's fantastic background score in the Malayankunju trailer had garnered wide appreciation.

Rajisha Vijayan appears as the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie, which will have senior actors Indrans and Jaffer Idukky in the pivotal roles. Malayankunju, which was originally slated to hit the screens by the first half of this year, was delayed multiple times due to leading man Fahadh Faasil's accident which happened on the sets of the film, and the novel coronavirus pandemic.