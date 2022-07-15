Malayankunju, the survival drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Ahead of its release, the makers treated the audiences with Malayankunju trailer 2. The highly impressive trailer of the Fahadh Faasil starrer promises an immersive theatre experience for the audience.

The second trailer of the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial gives a deeper insight into the life of Ani Kuttan, a commoner from a small town. He is highly irritated with the constant crying of his neighbour's baby, which leads to a major clash. The Malayankunju trailer 2 confirms that the film will primarily focus on Ani Kuttan's struggles to survive in a landslide, after which is trapped 30 feet underground.