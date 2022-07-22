Malayankunju, the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil starrer has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Sajimon Prabhakaran, marked Fahadh Faasil's come back to the theatres after a gap of 28 months. Malayankunju also marks the comeback of celebrated musician AR Rahman to the Malayalam film industry, after 30 years.

As per the reports, the project which is scripted by director Mahesh Narayanan revolves around its central character Ani Kuttan, a radio mechanic. He despises the constant cries of her neighbour's infant daughter Ponni, but the same sound becomes his path to life when he gets stuck 30 feet below the soil. Malayankunju narrates Ani Kuttan's struggles to survive under the earth all alone.

Here's what the audiences feel about Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju. Have a look...