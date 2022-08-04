In a recent interaction with media, director Jeo Baby revealed that the casting for his Mammootty starrer is progressing. However, he refrained from divulging more details about Jyotika's inclusion in the highly anticipated film. But, the sources close to the project suggest that the talented actress is keen to be a part of the project, and might sign the dotted line soon.

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is reportedly all set to team up with popular actress Jyotika for his next. As per the reports, the veteran actor is playing the lead role in The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby's upcoming untitled project. Now, the sources suggest that Jyotika might play the female lead in the film.

In that case, the upcoming Mammootty starrer might emerge as Jyotika's first-ever direct Malayalam film. Her two Malayalam releases to date, Rakkilipaattu and Seetha Kalyanam were multi-linguals and primarily made in Tamil. Even though the celebrated actress was approached for several Malayalam projects in the past, she could not take up the offers due to various reasons.

Expectations are riding high on the Mammootty-Jeo Baby project, as it marks the first-ever collaboration of the actor-director duo. The filmmaker's last outing The Great Indian Kitchen was widely loved by audiences across the globe and has been considered one of the most powerful films produced by the Malayalam film industry ever. The director's next outing is also said to be based on a highly relevant theme. Mammootty is producing the film himself, under his new banner Mammootty Kampany.

Coming to Mammootty's acting career, the megastar is totally busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, the upcoming Lijo Jose Pellissery director. The veteran actor recently wrapped up the psychological drama Rorschah, which is helmed by Nissam Basheer. Mammootty is currently busy shooting for B Unnikrishnan's untitled cop thriller.