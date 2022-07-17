Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan Project: THIS Famous Actor To Play The Antagonist?

Mammootty is all set to reunite with director B Unnikrishnan for his upcoming project. The untitled project, which is touted to be a social thriller, started rolling a couple of days back. According to the sources close to the project, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer has finally got its antagonist.

As per the latest updates, popular South Indian actor Vinay Rai, who rose to fame with his role in the blockbuster movie Doctor, has been roped in to play the antagonist in the B Unnikrishnan project. However, the makers of the Mammootty starrer are yet to make an official announcement on the star cast of the project. If the reports are to be believed, the first look poster and title of the film will be revealed in a couple of weeks with an official update.