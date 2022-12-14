Mammootty Renders Apology After Fans Accuse Him Of Body-Shaming Jude Anthony; Filmmaker Reacts

The teaser launch of Malayalam filmmaker Jude Anthony Joseph's upcoming movie 2018 was attended by several celebrities including superstar Mammootty. During the trailer launch, Mammootty said, "Felt very happy after watching the teaser. Jude Antony may not have much hair on his head, but he is an intelligent man." Though he said it in a light-hearted manner, it did not go well with some fans who called him out for body-shaming the filmmaker.

To contain the situation, Mammootty took to his social media space and wrote, “Dear fans, I am sorry that some people were offended by the enthusiastic words used to praise the director 'Jude Antony' at the trailer launch event of the movie '2018' yesterday. It is expressed and assured that further care will be taken not to repeat such practices. Thanks for all the reminders.”

Director Jude took to the comments section and wrote, “I consider your words as a compliment, Mammooka. I am sorry for the controversy caused due to my beautiful head, Mammooka.”

In a separate social media post, Jude penned, “Mammooka’s statement about my hair may look like body shaming only to those who came holding it up. Neither I nor my family is bothered by my lack of hair. Now those who are so concerned should raise their voices against Bangalore corporation water and shampoo companies who caused hair loss for me. Please don't twist the most loving words spoken by the man I respect so much. By, one who is proud of being hairless.”

Speaking of 2018, the film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role, while Asif Ali, and Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing important roles. The film’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mammootty has a huge lineup of movies in his kitty. This includes Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam directed by Lijo Pellissery. The film had a premiere at the IFFK 2022. His other movies include Christopher directed by B Unnikrishnan, an anthology titled Kadugannawa Oru Yatra based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s memoir, and Kaathal: The Core co-starring Tamil actor Jyothika. The film is directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria.