Mammootty recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project Rorschach. The movie, which is helmed by Nisam Basheer, is touted to be a psychological thriller. The team members released the making video of Mammootty's film and announced Rorschach's trailer release date along with it, on August 27, Saturday.

The highly anticipated trailer of Nisam Basheer's second directorial venture will be released on September 7, this year, on the special occasion of Mammootty's birthday. However, the makers are yet to reveal the launch time and other details. The much-awaited update on Rorschach has left both the Mammootty fans and Malayalam cine-goers who have been eagerly waiting for the film, totally excited.