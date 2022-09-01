Yes, you read it right. After a long wait, the makers of Bilal are finally all set to make a massive announcement on the project. The rumourmills suggest that Mammootty's first look as Bilal John Kurissinkal from the Amal Neerad directorial might get revealed on his birthday. However, there won't be any official announcement on the same, until its release.

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to celebrate his 71st birthday on September 7, Wednesday. As per the reports, the veteran actor might reveal some massive updates on his upcoming films, on his birthday. The biggest update among them is believed to be on Bilal, the highly anticipated project of Mammootty and director Amal Neerad.

As reported earlier, the Amal Neerad directorial will go on floors in December, this year, in Turkey. The Mammootty starrer will be majorly shot at foreign locations including Turkey and Poland. The rest of the portions of Bilal will be filmed in India, at the various locations of Kochi and Calcutta city.

According to the grapevine, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, the father-son duo might finally share the screen for the first time, in Bilal. The grapevine suggests that both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are impressed with the final draft script of the project, and said Yes to the project. In a recent interview, director Amal Neerad mentioned that the Big B sequel is getting bigger. However, the filmmaker refrained from revealing anything about the star cast.

But, it has been confirmed that Manoj K Jayan, Jaffar Idukky, Mamta Mohandas, Lena, Bala, and others, who played pivotal roles in Big B, will be a part of the sequel. Along with the original cast, the Mammootty starrer is also expected to feature a few new additions in its star cast including Sreenath Bhasi. If the reports are to be believed, Bilal is bankrolled by Amal Neerad Productions and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.