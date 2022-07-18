In the location stills of Megastar 418, the National award-winning actor is seen sporting a thick mustache and short hair-do. Mammootty's new look for his 418th outing in cinema reminds us of some of the iconic police characters he has played onscreen, like Inspector Balram.

Mammootty has finally kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming project, which is helmed by director B Unnikrishnan. If the reports are to be believed, the veteran actor is playing a cop in the project, which is tentatively titled Megastar 418. Mammootty's new look for the much-awaited project was revealed on social media on July 18, Monday, and the pictures are now going viral.

Megastar 418 marks Mammootty's second collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, after a long gap of 12 years. The actor-director duo has earlier collaborated for the 2010-released family entertainer Pramani. If the reports are to be believed, the megastar is playing a senior cop of the Kerala police in the untitled project, which is scripted by the celebrated writer Uday Krishna.

The B Unnikrishnan directorial reportedly features Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Amala Paul as the female leads. In that case, the project will also mark Sneha's second collaboration with both Mammootty and director Unnikrishnan, after Pramani. Vinay Rai, the popular Tamil actor who is best known for his antagonist role in the blockbuster movie Doctor, is playing the baddie in the film.

The Mammootty starrer will feature Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Abraham, and so on in the supporting roles. Faiz Siddique, the Operation Java fame cinematographer has joined the team as the director of photography. Justin Varghese is composing the songs and original score. Megastar 418, which is being planned as a Christmas 2022 release, is bankrolled by RD Illuminations.