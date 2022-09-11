In the brand new poster of Nisam Basheer's film, Mammootty is seen in an entirely white room, in a white outfit with hands and legs tied with a white bandage. The new poster of Rorschach confirms that the movie is going to be a never-seen-before experience for Malayalam cinema audiences who have always welcomed experimental films with open arms.

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has impressed the audiences with the official trailer of his upcoming film, Rorschach. The movie, which is directed by Nisam Basheer, is touted to be a psychological thriller. Now, Mammootty is winning the internet with the new poster of Rorschach, which features the infamous 'white room torture'.

To the unversed, 'white room torture' is a type of psychological torture technique that is used to push an individual into complete sensory deprivation and isolation, thus eventually resulting even in complete memory loss. In this method, the individual is kept in a room where everything from the walls to the food is white in colour. This has been considered one of the worst punishment methods that exist in this world.

The netizens feel that Rorschach's new poster hints towards a similar state that Mammootty's character goes through. Notably, all the posters of Rorschach had the megastar in multiple appearances. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that this is a hint towards the multiple personalities possessed by Mammootty's character Luke Antony, in the film.

Rorschach is bankrolled by the megastar's home banner Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Asif Ali is reportedly making an extended cameo appearance in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Grace Antony, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nasser, and others. Anantha Krishnan is the DOP and Midhun Mukundan composed the music. Rorschach has been slated to get a theatrical release in November 2022.