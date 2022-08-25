Mohanlal, the complete actor in the Malayalam film industry, is on a signing spree and has some exciting projects in his kitty. However, the fans and cine-goers are eagerly waiting for Mohanlal's collaboration with hitmaker Alphonse Puthren. According to the latest reports, the actor-director duo is planning to team up soon.

In a recent interaction with media, popular Tamil filmmaker and Alphonse Puthren's close friend Karthik Subbaraj confirmed that the Gold director is planning to direct Mohanlal, very soon. Karthik made this exciting revelation during the press meet, which was held to announce the release date of his debut Malayalam production venture Attention Please.