The produced dropped the super exciting update at the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards event, which was held on August 27, Saturday. Even though Antony Perumbavoor has not revealed further details of Drishyam 3, the sources close to the Mohanlal starrer suggest that it will start rolling by the first half of 2023. A massive announcement regarding the Jeethu Joseph directorial is expected to be out on Onam day.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the celebrated actor-director duo of Malayalam cinema have been dropping major hints regarding Drishyam 3, lately. Interestingly, it is now confirmed that the highly popular Drishyam franchise is getting a third installment very soon. The exciting update was confirmed by producer Antony Perumbavoor.

As reported earlier, the rumourmills suggest that Jeethu Joseph recently narrated the one-line story of Drishyam 3 to Mohanlal. The superstar is said to be highly impressed with the same and has given the green signal. The third part, which is also said to be the final installment of the franchise, is expected to be titled Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. However, there is no official confirmation of these reports so far.

Drishyam 2, the second installment of the franchise, had emerged as a massive OTT blockbuster. After that, many theories have been surfacing on the internet regarding the third installment of Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's famous movie franchise. Director Jeethu, on the other hand, had revealed that he had the climax idea for the third installment, much before the second part released.

Recently, it was even rumoured that megastar Mammootty might join the third part of the franchise. The grapevines suggested that the megastar might the investigation officer who finally manages to crack the Varun murder case and unsolve the mystery of Georgekutty and his family. However, director Jeethu Joseph rubbished the rumours, and confirmed that Mammootty is not a part of Drishyam 3.