Monster Movie OTT Date & Time: Mohanlal Starrer Will Start Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar From Dec 2!

Mohanlal's latest Malayalam crime thriller Monster is finally arriving on the OTT platform after an unsuccessful run at the theatres. The movie is written by Udaykrishna and directed by Vysakh. The film Monster was released to a lukewarm response at the box office when it was released on October 21. The film marks the second collaboration of the director and the actor after Pulimurugan. According to the latest information, it was revealed that Monster is going to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2. The story is about how an IPS officer tracks down the female serial killers of three men and brings them to justice, thereby solving the mystery and bringing forth the reason behind the crimes. Mohanlal plays the turban-clad role of a Punjabi named Lucky Singh, in the film.

The film stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu(in her Malayalam debut), Sudev Nair, Siddique, KB Ganesh Kumar, Lena, Kailash, Johny Antonu, Arjun Nandhakumar, Nandu Pothuval, Idavela Babu, Biju Pappan, Swasika, and Jagapathi Babu(in a special cameo) among others in crucial roles. The filming took place in Cochin and was wrapped up in 55 days. Honey Rose and Lakshmi Manchu are shown as lovers in the film, who go on a killing spree to satisfy their ego and loot money.

Monster is a production venture of Antony Preumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Satheesh kurup was the film's cinematographer and Shameer Muhammed worked as its editor. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Deepak Dev.