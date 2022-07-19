According to the sources, director Priyadarshan and cinematographer Santhosh Sivan wanted to retain the essence of Olavum Theeravum, which was originally released in 1970. This was the reason behind the team's decision to shoot the Mohanlal starrer, which is also set in the 1970s, in the black and white format.

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, the celebrated actor-director combo recently wrapped up the shooting of their next project, Olavum Theeravum. The movie, which is being made for a Netflix anthology, made headlines after Mohanlal's location video went viral. Now, the latest reports suggest that Olavum Theeravum is being made in the black and white format.

Reportedly, Olavum Theeravum is the lengthiest film in the Netflix anthology, and has a duration of 50 minutes. The superstar played the central character Baputty, which was originally played by senior actor Madhu, in the film. Durga Krishna appears in the role of Baputty's love interest. Mamukoya, Hareesh Perady, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vinod Kovoor, Appunni Sasi, and Jayaprakash Kuloor have played the supporting roles.

To the uninitiated, Olavum Theeravum is a part of the upcoming Netflix anthology which is based on the 10 best short stories of the legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair. Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography. Sabu Cyril, who has earlier teamed up with Mohanlal and Priyadarshan for many popular films including Kaalapaani, has handled the production design.

Interestingly, Priyadarshan is also helming one more film for the same anthology. Biju Menon and Shanthi Krishna are playing the lead roles in that segment. Jayaraj, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mahesh Narayanan, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Rathish Ambat, and Ashwathy Vasudevan Nair are directing the other segments. The popular stars of Malayalam film industry, including Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others are playing the leads in other segments.